    OMRON's Data-Driven Roadmap to 2030 for European Business

    OMRON is reshaping its future with data-driven innovation, bold portfolio shifts, and a sharp focus on Europe as a catalyst for global transformation.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • OMRON's medium-term plan focuses on "Trusted Growth," "GEMBA DX," and portfolio restructuring, with Europe as a key region for global transformation.
    • The company aims to become a data-driven "GEMBA DX" company by leveraging high-quality device data, customer insights, and proprietary technology to create value.
    • OMRON plans to invest mainly in 13 focus businesses, including Industrial Automation and Digital Health, directing about 70% of investments toward these areas by 2030.
    • In Europe, OMRON targets an 8% revenue CAGR in Industrial Automation, supporting German manufacturers with advanced automation solutions and establishing Automation Centers in Germany.
    • The company is working to expand its market share in Italy and Spain by offering tailored automation devices and solutions.
    • OMRON aims to outperform the healthcare market by leveraging its strengths in medical endorsements, product accuracy, and brand reputation.






