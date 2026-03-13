OMRON's Data-Driven Roadmap to 2030 for European Business
OMRON is reshaping its future with data-driven innovation, bold portfolio shifts, and a sharp focus on Europe as a catalyst for global transformation.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- OMRON's medium-term plan focuses on "Trusted Growth," "GEMBA DX," and portfolio restructuring, with Europe as a key region for global transformation.
- The company aims to become a data-driven "GEMBA DX" company by leveraging high-quality device data, customer insights, and proprietary technology to create value.
- OMRON plans to invest mainly in 13 focus businesses, including Industrial Automation and Digital Health, directing about 70% of investments toward these areas by 2030.
- In Europe, OMRON targets an 8% revenue CAGR in Industrial Automation, supporting German manufacturers with advanced automation solutions and establishing Automation Centers in Germany.
- The company is working to expand its market share in Italy and Spain by offering tailored automation devices and solutions.
- OMRON aims to outperform the healthcare market by leveraging its strengths in medical endorsements, product accuracy, and brand reputation.
