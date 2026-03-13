Medacta Reports Record 2025 Results & Boosts Mid-Term Outlook

Medacta Group achieved record full-year 2025 revenue of €683.8 million, an 18.5% increase in constant currency and 15.8% in Euro

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 19.1% to €190.8 million, with the margin increasing to 29.0% in constant currency

Net profit rose by 31.0% to €95.5 million, supported by strong operating performance and one-off gains from acquisitions

The company expanded its global workforce by 258 employees, reaching a total of 2,165 employees in 2025

Medacta's geographic growth was strong across all regions, notably Asia Pacific (+23%) and Latin America (+42.2%) in constant currency

The Board proposes a dividend of CHF 1.10 per share for 2025, a 59.4% increase compared to the previous year

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medacta Group is on 13.03.2026.



