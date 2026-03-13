Medacta Reports Record 2025 Results & Boosts Mid-Term Outlook
Medacta Group closes 2025 with powerful momentum, delivering record revenue, rising profitability, and accelerated global expansion across key growth regions.
- Medacta Group achieved record full-year 2025 revenue of €683.8 million, an 18.5% increase in constant currency and 15.8% in Euro
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 19.1% to €190.8 million, with the margin increasing to 29.0% in constant currency
- Net profit rose by 31.0% to €95.5 million, supported by strong operating performance and one-off gains from acquisitions
- The company expanded its global workforce by 258 employees, reaching a total of 2,165 employees in 2025
- Medacta's geographic growth was strong across all regions, notably Asia Pacific (+23%) and Latin America (+42.2%) in constant currency
- The Board proposes a dividend of CHF 1.10 per share for 2025, a 59.4% increase compared to the previous year
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medacta Group is on 13.03.2026.
