Nemetschek Group Boosts 2025 Dividend by 24% to EUR 0.68 per Share
Nemetschek Group celebrates record 2025 results with a bold 24% dividend hike proposal, marking its 13th straight increase and lifting payouts to new highs.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek Group proposes a 24% dividend increase to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025
- This would be the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase by the company
- The total dividend payout would rise from EUR 63.5 million to EUR 78.5 million, pending approval
- The company reported a record revenue of EUR 1.19 billion in 2025, exceeding EUR 1 billion for the first time
- Revenue increased by 19.7% (22.6% currency-adjusted), with an EBITDA margin of 31.2%
- The audited financial statements will be published on March 19, 2026
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 69,45EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.194,16PKT (+0,02 %).
+2,05 %
-0,44 %
+1,94 %
-26,68 %
-38,52 %
+30,29 %
+31,60 %
+418,73 %
+1.227,62 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte