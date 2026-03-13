Nemetschek Group Boosts 2025 Dividend by 24% to EUR 0.68 per Share

Nemetschek Group proposes a 24% dividend increase to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025

This would be the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase by the company

The total dividend payout would rise from EUR 63.5 million to EUR 78.5 million, pending approval

The company reported a record revenue of EUR 1.19 billion in 2025, exceeding EUR 1 billion for the first time

Revenue increased by 19.7% (22.6% currency-adjusted), with an EBITDA margin of 31.2%

The audited financial statements will be published on March 19, 2026

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 69,45EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.194,16PKT (+0,02 %).





