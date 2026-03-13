    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNemetschek AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nemetschek
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nemetschek Group Boosts 2025 Dividend by 24% to EUR 0.68 per Share

    Nemetschek Group celebrates record 2025 results with a bold 24% dividend hike proposal, marking its 13th straight increase and lifting payouts to new highs.

    Nemetschek Group Boosts 2025 Dividend by 24% to EUR 0.68 per Share
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek Group proposes a 24% dividend increase to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025
    • This would be the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase by the company
    • The total dividend payout would rise from EUR 63.5 million to EUR 78.5 million, pending approval
    • The company reported a record revenue of EUR 1.19 billion in 2025, exceeding EUR 1 billion for the first time
    • Revenue increased by 19.7% (22.6% currency-adjusted), with an EBITDA margin of 31.2%
    • The audited financial statements will be published on March 19, 2026

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 69,45EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.194,16PKT (+0,02 %).


    Nemetschek

    +2,05 %
    -0,44 %
    +1,94 %
    -26,68 %
    -38,52 %
    +30,29 %
    +31,60 %
    +418,73 %
    +1.227,62 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nemetschek Group Boosts 2025 Dividend by 24% to EUR 0.68 per Share Nemetschek Group celebrates record 2025 results with a bold 24% dividend hike proposal, marking its 13th straight increase and lifting payouts to new highs.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     