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    Finexity AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook: Key Financial Insights

    Finexity AG reports rising revenues but continued negative EBITDA, as strategic investments and platform scaling shape its 2025 results and ambitious 2026–medium-term growth targets.

    Finexity AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook: Key Financial Insights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Finexity AG's preliminary financial results for 2025 show a combined pro forma revenue of approximately EUR 8.0 million, up 17% from 2024, with an EBITDA of about EUR -2.7 million.
    • In 2025, Finexity Group generated EUR 3.2 million in revenue (+5% compared to 2024) with an EBITDA of EUR -2.8 million; Effecta GmbH contributed EUR 4.8 million in revenue (+27%) with an EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million.
    • For 2026, the group expects a 20% revenue increase to around EUR 9.6 million, with an EBITDA of approximately EUR -3.5 million, driven by investments in platform scaling and licensing.
    • The group plans to achieve over EUR 70 million in total revenue and an EBITDA margin of 25–30% in the medium term as the platform expands and scales.
    • Revenue projections for 2026 include EUR 4.5 million for Finexity (excluding Effecta, +41%) and EUR 5.1 million for Effecta GmbH (+7%), with ongoing investments impacting short-term profitability.
    • The company is considering raising additional growth capital via equity or debt to support higher revenue and earnings targets, but no decisions have been made yet.

    The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 44,85EUR and was down -3,76 % compared with the previous day.


    Finexity

    -2,68 %
    +16,94 %
    -5,52 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET88WKN:A40ET8





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    Finexity AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook: Key Financial Insights Finexity AG reports rising revenues but continued negative EBITDA, as strategic investments and platform scaling shape its 2025 results and ambitious 2026–medium-term growth targets.
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