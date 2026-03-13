Fraport Dividend Outlook: What to Expect from Frankfurt Airport
Fraport is charting a new course for shareholder returns, reintroducing dividends and tying future payouts closely to its leverage and evolving business conditions.
Foto: Silas Stein - dpa
- Fraport plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in 2026, marking a return to dividend payments after the COVID-19 pandemic
- The future dividend policy will be aligned with the Group’s leverage ratio, proposing a constant EUR 1.00 dividend until the leverage ratio drops below 5.0x net debt/EBITDA
- Once the leverage ratio is below 5.0x, Fraport intends to adopt a payout ratio of approximately 60% to 80% of the Group result attributable to shareholders
- The new dividend policy allows flexibility between 60% and 80%, depending on business conditions and extraordinary events like pandemics or wars
- This policy change represents a shift from the pre-pandemic payout ratio target of 40% to 60%, considering past and upcoming terminal openings' negative impacts
- Financial results for 2025 and the outlook for 2026 will be published on March 17, 2026
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Fraport is on 17.03.2026.
The price of Fraport at the time of the news was 71,05EUR and was down -2,74 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.071,67PKT (-0,40 %).
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