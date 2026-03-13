DAX, Upexi & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Soeren Stache - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Upexi
|+30,86 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Electro Optic Systems
|+17,20 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+12,87 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Vuzix Corporation
|-11,96 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Northern Star Resources
|-15,74 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|-18,02 %
|Versorger
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Zalando
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Domestic metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|317
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|97
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|77
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gerresheimer
|64
|Gesundheitswesen
|Evotec
|64
|Biotechnologie
|TUI
|36
|Hotels/Tourismus
Upexi
Wochenperformance: +29,27 %
Wochenperformance: +29,27 %
Platz 1
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +19,39 %
Wochenperformance: +19,39 %
Platz 2
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +19,46 %
Wochenperformance: +19,46 %
Platz 3
Vuzix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -9,15 %
Wochenperformance: -9,15 %
Platz 4
Northern Star Resources
Wochenperformance: -18,98 %
Wochenperformance: -18,98 %
Platz 5
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wochenperformance: -19,64 %
Wochenperformance: -19,64 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +17,20 %
Wochenperformance: +17,20 %
Platz 7
Zalando
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +12,77 %
Wochenperformance: +12,77 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Platz 11
Domestic metals
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -26,99 %
Wochenperformance: -26,99 %
Platz 17
TUI
Wochenperformance: -12,07 %
Wochenperformance: -12,07 %
Platz 18
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