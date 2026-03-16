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    HYPOPORT: Solid Margin Growth & Disproportionate EBIT Rise in 2025

    In FY2025, we accelerated profitable growth, strengthened our platforms, and set ambitious targets for 2026 and beyond, driven by scale, efficiency and AI-powered innovation.

    HYPOPORT: Solid Margin Growth & Disproportionate EBIT Rise in 2025
    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • FY2025 headline results: Revenue €602.6m (+7% YoY), gross profit €266.4m (+10%), EBIT €33.0m (+85%) and EBIT margin 12.4% (up from 7.4%).
    • Strong earnings growth: consolidated result €26.0m (+99%) and earnings per share €3.87 (+109%).
    • Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms drove performance: segment gross profit +12% to €163m, boosted by higher transaction volumes on Europace, Finmas, Genopace and increased distribution at Dr. Klein.
    • Financing & Insurance Platforms: Financing Platforms gross profit +12% to €69m (housing, mid‑market and consumer loans, ERP roll‑out); Insurance Platforms modestly up 1% to €33m (migration to B2B insurance platforms).
    • 2026 guidance: management targets at least €280m gross profit and expects EBIT of €40–55m, supported by reduced start‑up losses and efficiency gains.
    • Long‑term ambition: double the Group’s EBIT‑to‑gross‑margin ratio by the end of the decade through scaling of business models and continued platform/AI deployment.

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at HYPOPORT is on 16.03.2026.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 80,80EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.777,29PKT (-1,36 %).


    HYPOPORT

    +0,87 %
    -12,70 %
    -6,21 %
    -34,20 %
    -53,68 %
    -35,33 %
    -81,43 %
    +22,25 %
    +372,51 %
    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336





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    HYPOPORT: Solid Margin Growth & Disproportionate EBIT Rise in 2025 In FY2025, we accelerated profitable growth, strengthened our platforms, and set ambitious targets for 2026 and beyond, driven by scale, efficiency and AI-powered innovation.
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