Mutares Achieves Record 2025, Raises Growth Targets to 25%
In 2025, Mutares delivered a record-breaking performance, reshaping its growth ambitions, portfolio focus, and earnings power while setting bold financial targets through 2030.
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- Mutares achieved a record year in 2025 with group revenues of EUR 6.5 billion and net income of EUR 130.4 million
- The company raised its medium-term targets to 25% annual growth in group revenues and net income through 2030
- Significant acquisitions in 2025, including SABIC’s Engineering Thermoplastics business, expanding into the chemicals and materials sector
- Mutares' EBITDA increased substantially to EUR 733.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA improving from negative to EUR -27.8 million
- The company demonstrated strong exit activity, including the sale of Steyr Motors and Terranor, generating over EUR 170 million in proceeds
- For 2026, Mutares forecasts group revenues between EUR 7.9 billion and EUR 9.1 billion, and net income between EUR 165 million and EUR 200 million
The next important date, Publication of preliminary FY2025 results, at mutares is on 16.03.2026.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,65EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.777,29PKT (-1,36 %).
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