Borussia Dortmund, Upexi & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Upexi
|+23,47 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Microvast Holdings
|+10,89 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Sable Offshore
|+8,33 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Eisen- & Huettenwerke
|-14,29 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Chalice Mining
|-15,07 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Iperionx
|-22,64 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Fortune Bay
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|56
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|54
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|25
|-
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|24
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|21
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|19
|Rohstoffe
Upexi
Wochenperformance: +44,05 %
Wochenperformance: +44,05 %
Platz 1
Microvast Holdings
Wochenperformance: +25,01 %
Wochenperformance: +25,01 %
Platz 2
Sable Offshore
Wochenperformance: +21,37 %
Wochenperformance: +21,37 %
Platz 3
Eisen- & Huettenwerke
Wochenperformance: -18,92 %
Wochenperformance: -18,92 %
Platz 4
Chalice Mining
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Platz 5
Iperionx
Wochenperformance: -36,03 %
Wochenperformance: -36,03 %
Platz 6
BYD
Wochenperformance: +9,02 %
Wochenperformance: +9,02 %
Platz 7
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +28,97 %
Wochenperformance: +28,97 %
Platz 8
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +16,45 %
Wochenperformance: +16,45 %
Platz 9
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +13,55 %
Wochenperformance: +13,55 %
Platz 10
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +3,69 %
Wochenperformance: +3,69 %
Platz 11
Fortune Bay
Wochenperformance: -5,92 %
Wochenperformance: -5,92 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,39 %
Wochenperformance: +9,39 %
Platz 14
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +12,54 %
Wochenperformance: +12,54 %
Platz 15
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -5,70 %
Wochenperformance: -5,70 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -4,34 %
Wochenperformance: -4,34 %
Platz 18
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