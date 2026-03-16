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    AUTODOC Reveals 2025 Results & Hosts Conference Call on March 24, 2026

    AUTODOC will unveil its 2025 results on 24 March 2026, followed by a live investor call with management to discuss performance, outlook and Q&A.

    AUTODOC Reveals 2025 Results & Hosts Conference Call on March 24, 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AUTODOC will publish its full-year report for 2025 on 24 March 2026.
    • An investor and analyst conference call will be held the same day, 24 March 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST.
    • CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii and CFO Lennart Schmidt will present 2025 operational and financial results, provide a 2026 outlook, and answer questions.
    • Participants must register via the AUTODOC webcast link and are recommended to run the live Q&A test in advance.
    • Company snapshot: AUTODOC is a leading European digital pure‑play automotive parts platform (founded 2008; Autodoc SE since Nov 2022).
    • Scale and recent financials: ~6.7 million SKUs from ~2,500 brands, online shops in 27 European countries, >5,000 employees in 13 locations; 2024 sales €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion).






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    AUTODOC Reveals 2025 Results & Hosts Conference Call on March 24, 2026 AUTODOC will unveil its 2025 results on 24 March 2026, followed by a live investor call with management to discuss performance, outlook and Q&A.
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