Homann Holzwerkstoffe Reports Strong H2 2025 Performance of 7.50% Bond until 06/32

Revenues in H2 2025 rose to EUR 188.1 million (+2.5% year‑on‑year), driven by higher volumes while prices remained largely stable.

Adjusted EBITDA for H2 2025 was EUR 16.1 million (EBITDA margin 8.2%), significantly hit by start‑up losses at the new Pagiriai (Lithuania) plant; existing plants’ adjusted EBITDA was EUR 27.2 million.

Consolidated result for H2 2025 was a loss of EUR -10.1 million; adjusted for Pagiriai start‑up losses the result was EUR 6.7 million (prior year: EUR 13.3 million).

Group equity stood at EUR 186.3 million as of 31 Dec 2025, corresponding to an equity ratio of 30.0% (down from EUR 197.1 million), mainly due to the negative half‑year result and currency translation effects.

Financing in Lithuania was prolonged until 2030, strengthening the long‑term financing structure; Homann also terminated the Egyptian joint venture (sold back its shares and ended arbitration).

The full‑year 2025 outlook was confirmed: revenues of EUR 383.1 million (slightly up) and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 38.2 million (down from EUR 56.3 million); the Annual Report 2025 will be published on 24 April 2026.

The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 103,88EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 103,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,84 % since publication.





