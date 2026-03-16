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    IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sets Sights on EUR 120-140M Revenue by 2030

    IBU-tec is gearing up for a transformative growth phase, driven by booming battery materials, ambitious revenue targets, and expanding European production capacity.

    IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sets Sights on EUR 120-140M Revenue by 2030
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • IBU-tec expects revenue of EUR 37-39 million in 2026 and at least EUR 120-140 million by 2030, representing nearly tripling compared to 2025
    • The EBITDA margin is projected to increase from 7-10% in 2026 to 13-15% in 2030
    • Revenue from battery materials is expected to grow to EUR 85-90 million by 2030, with a CAGR of at least 35% since 2025
    • The growth is primarily driven by contracts with PowerCo SE, including resource commitments and milestone payments in 2026
    • IBU-tec forecasts significant revenue and profit growth, with battery materials becoming the main growth driver, and expects to realize profitable revenue from battery contracts by 2028
    • The company is expanding capacity at its Bitterfeld site and aims to strengthen its position as a European supplier of high-quality battery materials, leveraging its expertise and technology platform

    The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 19.05.2026.

    The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 18,250EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.


    IBU-tec advanced materials

    -0,54 %
    +2,50 %
    +20,98 %
    -0,54 %
    +197,58 %
    -39,90 %
    -52,20 %
    +5,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5WKN:A0XYHT





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    IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sets Sights on EUR 120-140M Revenue by 2030 IBU-tec is gearing up for a transformative growth phase, driven by booming battery materials, ambitious revenue targets, and expanding European production capacity.
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