IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sets Sights on EUR 120-140M Revenue by 2030
IBU-tec is gearing up for a transformative growth phase, driven by booming battery materials, ambitious revenue targets, and expanding European production capacity.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- IBU-tec expects revenue of EUR 37-39 million in 2026 and at least EUR 120-140 million by 2030, representing nearly tripling compared to 2025
- The EBITDA margin is projected to increase from 7-10% in 2026 to 13-15% in 2030
- Revenue from battery materials is expected to grow to EUR 85-90 million by 2030, with a CAGR of at least 35% since 2025
- The growth is primarily driven by contracts with PowerCo SE, including resource commitments and milestone payments in 2026
- IBU-tec forecasts significant revenue and profit growth, with battery materials becoming the main growth driver, and expects to realize profitable revenue from battery contracts by 2028
- The company is expanding capacity at its Bitterfeld site and aims to strengthen its position as a European supplier of high-quality battery materials, leveraging its expertise and technology platform
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 19.05.2026.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 18,250EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,54 %
+2,50 %
+20,98 %
-0,54 %
+197,58 %
-39,90 %
-52,20 %
+5,43 %
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