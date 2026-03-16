IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sets Sights on EUR 120-140M Revenue by 2030

IBU-tec expects revenue of EUR 37-39 million in 2026 and at least EUR 120-140 million by 2030, representing nearly tripling compared to 2025

The EBITDA margin is projected to increase from 7-10% in 2026 to 13-15% in 2030

Revenue from battery materials is expected to grow to EUR 85-90 million by 2030, with a CAGR of at least 35% since 2025

The growth is primarily driven by contracts with PowerCo SE, including resource commitments and milestone payments in 2026

IBU-tec forecasts significant revenue and profit growth, with battery materials becoming the main growth driver, and expects to realize profitable revenue from battery contracts by 2028

The company is expanding capacity at its Bitterfeld site and aims to strengthen its position as a European supplier of high-quality battery materials, leveraging its expertise and technology platform

The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 19.05.2026.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 18,250EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.





