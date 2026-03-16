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    Zentiva Reveals 2025 Sustainability Report: Focused on People, Partners & Planet

    Zentiva’s 2025 Sustainability Report charts a decisive path to net zero, pairing strong financial growth with bold climate action, circular resource use and thriving communities.

    Zentiva Reveals 2025 Sustainability Report: Focused on People, Partners & Planet
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Zentiva published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in public health impact, environmental stewardship and responsible business practices.
    • In 2025 Zentiva cut Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 10% while increasing net sales and EBITDA.
    • The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Zentiva’s targets: a 63% reduction of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2034 and net‑zero by 2050.
    • 83% of electricity used across Zentiva operations now comes from renewable sources, and 100% at EU manufacturing sites.
    • Resource and waste improvements: water recycled/reused nearly doubled from 2021–2025, and 47% of waste was diverted from disposal (reused, recycled or repurposed).
    • Biodiversity and community actions plus recognition: 130,000+ trees planted, 3.5 million bees adopted, 120+ people/community projects in Europe and India, and external awards including EcoVadis Gold (top 2% in pharma) and the EUPD Transparency Award 2025.






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