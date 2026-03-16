Commerzbank Watches UniCredit’s Unsolicited Takeover Bid

On 16 March 2026 UniCredit announced its intention to launch a public takeover offer for all Commerzbank shares — an unsolicited takeover attempt.

Commerzbank “takes note” of the announcement and states the offer was not coordinated or aligned with the bank.

UniCredit’s communication does not include key terms or details of a value-creating transaction, which Commerzbank says are necessary for any potential discussions.

CEO Bettina Orlopp emphasized Commerzbank’s priority to create sustainable value, its strategy of independence and profitable growth, and that the announced exchange ratio does not include a premium for shareholders.

The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will carefully examine the voluntary takeover offer once it is published, acting in the best interests of the bank, its shareholders, employees and clients.

Commerzbank is a full-service German bank with two business segments (Corporate Clients; Private and Small‑Business Customers), roughly €400bn assets under management, presence in 40+ countries, and brands including Commerzbank, comdirect and Polish subsidiary mBank.

The next important date, It's already English: "Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference, London.", at Commerzbank is on 17.03.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,55EUR and was up +6,82 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,64EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.498,50PKT (+0,98 %).





