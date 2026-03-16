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    CEWE Stiftung: 17th Consecutive Dividend Increase Boosts Investor Confidence

    CEWE is set to reward shareholders again, aiming for a record dividend as solid 2025 results pave the way for its 17th consecutive payout increase.

    CEWE Stiftung: 17th Consecutive Dividend Increase Boosts Investor Confidence
    Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
    • CEWE plans to increase its dividend for the 17th consecutive year to €3.00 per share, up from €2.85 for 2024.
    • The proposed dividend increase is based on preliminary, unaudited figures for 2025, with final approval pending at the Annual General Meeting.
    • In 2025, CEWE reported a 3.8% increase in turnover to €864.5 million and an EBIT rise to €88.2 million.
    • The proposed dividend yield is 3.0%, based on the current share price of €99.70.
    • The company will present its audited financial statements at the Annual Press and Analysts' Conference on March 26, 2026.
    • The dividend increase marks a new high and reflects CEWE's strong financial performance in 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 99,35EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 99,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.822,77PKT (+0,27 %).


    CEWE Stiftung

    +1,11 %
    +3,50 %
    -3,60 %
    -2,46 %
    +1,54 %
    +5,76 %
    -17,83 %
    +84,58 %
    +7.799,29 %
    ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390





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    CEWE Stiftung: 17th Consecutive Dividend Increase Boosts Investor Confidence CEWE is set to reward shareholders again, aiming for a record dividend as solid 2025 results pave the way for its 17th consecutive payout increase.
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