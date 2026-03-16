Northern Data Unveils Impressive FY 2025 Preliminary Financial Results

Northern Data's FY 2025 revenues from continuing operations were EUR 80 million, down from EUR 121 million in the previous year.

The company reported a FY 2025 EBITDA loss of EUR 83 million from continuing operations, compared to a EUR 25 million EBITDA in FY 2024.

The FY 2025 net result from continuing operations was a loss of EUR 483 million, significantly higher than the EUR 110 million loss in the previous year.

The result from discontinued operations was a profit of EUR 93 million, reversing a EUR 17 million loss in the previous year.

The consolidated net loss for FY 2025 was EUR 390 million, compared to EUR 127 million in the previous year.

The definitive financial results and annual report for FY 2025 will be published soon.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 10,150EUR and was down -3,52 % compared with the previous day.





