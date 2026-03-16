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    Northern Data Unveils Impressive FY 2025 Preliminary Financial Results

    Northern Data’s 2025 figures reveal plunging revenues, deepening losses and a rare bright spot from discontinued operations, ahead of the final annual report.

    Northern Data Unveils Impressive FY 2025 Preliminary Financial Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Northern Data's FY 2025 revenues from continuing operations were EUR 80 million, down from EUR 121 million in the previous year.
    • The company reported a FY 2025 EBITDA loss of EUR 83 million from continuing operations, compared to a EUR 25 million EBITDA in FY 2024.
    • The FY 2025 net result from continuing operations was a loss of EUR 483 million, significantly higher than the EUR 110 million loss in the previous year.
    • The result from discontinued operations was a profit of EUR 93 million, reversing a EUR 17 million loss in the previous year.
    • The consolidated net loss for FY 2025 was EUR 390 million, compared to EUR 127 million in the previous year.
    • The definitive financial results and annual report for FY 2025 will be published soon.

    The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 10,150EUR and was down -3,52 % compared with the previous day.


    Northern Data

    -3,42 %
    +9,31 %
    -19,22 %
    -27,94 %
    -62,67 %
    +14,76 %
    -89,45 %
    +181,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A0SMU87WKN:A0SMU8





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    Northern Data Unveils Impressive FY 2025 Preliminary Financial Results Northern Data’s 2025 figures reveal plunging revenues, deepening losses and a rare bright spot from discontinued operations, ahead of the final annual report.
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