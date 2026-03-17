Cango Inc. Reports Q4 & 2025 Full Year Financial Results (Unaudited)
In 2025, the company navigated a pivotal year, balancing strong bitcoin mining revenues with heavy transformation costs and a strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure.
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- Total revenue for full year 2025 was $688.1 million (Q4 $179.5M); revenue from bitcoin mining was $675.5 million for the year (Q4 $172.4M).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million for the year, while Q4 recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $156.3 million.
- Mined 6,594.6 BTC in 2025 (average 18.07 BTC/day), including 1,718.3 BTC in Q4 (18.68 BTC/day); total mined since entering the industry was 7,528.4 BTC as of Dec 2025.
- Average cost to mine (ex‑depreciation) was $79,707 per BTC for the year and $84,552 in Q4; all‑in costs were $97,272 per BTC for the year and $106,251 in Q4.
- Completed termination of its ADR program and transitioned to a direct NYSE listing to enhance transparency and potentially broaden the investor base.
- Company is pivoting toward AI infrastructure (EcoHash) with site retrofits and product readiness; CFO reported a net loss from continuing operations of $452.8 million driven by one‑off transformation costs and fair‑value adjustments, and emphasized balance‑sheet strengthening via adjusted BTC treasury policy, liquidity management, and new equity infusion.
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