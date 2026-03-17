Medartis Builds Momentum with 16% Sales Growth and 18% EBITDA Margin
Medartis accelerated its growth in 2025, expanding its market reach, strengthening its portfolio and setting ambitious targets for 2026 despite currency and tariff headwinds.
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- Core sales rose organically 15.7% (at CER) to CHF 266.1m in 2025 (total sales CHF 269.3m), representing 24.2% growth at CER.
- Core EBITDA margin held at 18.4% (reported 19.1%) despite significant currency headwinds and US customs tariffs.
- Acquisitions of KeriMedical (consolidated July) and a 51% stake in NeoOrtho (consolidated May) were accretive (Keri +30%, NeoOrtho +17%) and together expand Medartis’ addressable market by >CHF 800m.
- Signed definitive agreement to acquire Belgian CADskills to add patient‑specific implants and titanium 3D‑printing (class III devices), strengthening CMF and upper‑extremity offerings.
- 2026 outlook: expects organic core sales growth of 16–18% and a core EBITDA margin in the high‑teens (at CER), with TOUCH rollout in the US a key growth driver.
- Profit and cash impact: core net profit fell to CHF 6.1m (2024: CHF 11.4m); year‑end cash declined to CHF 33.0m after CHF 120.8m of M&A cash outflows (operating cash flow CHF 34.8m; free cash flow CHF 9.3m).
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medartis Holding is on 17.03.2026.
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