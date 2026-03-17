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    Medartis Builds Momentum with 16% Sales Growth and 18% EBITDA Margin

    Medartis accelerated its growth in 2025, expanding its market reach, strengthening its portfolio and setting ambitious targets for 2026 despite currency and tariff headwinds.

    Medartis Builds Momentum with 16% Sales Growth and 18% EBITDA Margin
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Core sales rose organically 15.7% (at CER) to CHF 266.1m in 2025 (total sales CHF 269.3m), representing 24.2% growth at CER.
    • Core EBITDA margin held at 18.4% (reported 19.1%) despite significant currency headwinds and US customs tariffs.
    • Acquisitions of KeriMedical (consolidated July) and a 51% stake in NeoOrtho (consolidated May) were accretive (Keri +30%, NeoOrtho +17%) and together expand Medartis’ addressable market by >CHF 800m.
    • Signed definitive agreement to acquire Belgian CADskills to add patient‑specific implants and titanium 3D‑printing (class III devices), strengthening CMF and upper‑extremity offerings.
    • 2026 outlook: expects organic core sales growth of 16–18% and a core EBITDA margin in the high‑teens (at CER), with TOUCH rollout in the US a key growth driver.
    • Profit and cash impact: core net profit fell to CHF 6.1m (2024: CHF 11.4m); year‑end cash declined to CHF 33.0m after CHF 120.8m of M&A cash outflows (operating cash flow CHF 34.8m; free cash flow CHF 9.3m).

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medartis Holding is on 17.03.2026.






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    Medartis Builds Momentum with 16% Sales Growth and 18% EBITDA Margin Medartis accelerated its growth in 2025, expanding its market reach, strengthening its portfolio and setting ambitious targets for 2026 despite currency and tariff headwinds.
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