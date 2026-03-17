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    Basler AG 2025 Results: Company Nears Top of Forecast Range

    Basler AG closes 2025 on a high note: soaring sales, booming orders and a sharp turnaround in profits mark one of the company’s strongest years to date.

    Basler AG 2025 Results: Company Nears Top of Forecast Range
    Foto: Basler AG
    • Basler AG's preliminary financial results for 2025 show a significant increase in sales, reaching EUR 224.5 million, a 22% rise from 2024
    • Incoming orders also grew by 23% to EUR 237.1 million, indicating strong demand across markets
    • The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 34.9 million and an EBIT of EUR 17.7 million, both more than doubling compared to the previous year
    • Net income improved to EUR 11.6 million from a loss of EUR 14.2 million in 2024, reflecting better profitability
    • Free cash flow surged to EUR 18.5 million from EUR 2.6 million, driven by positive business performance and inventory reduction
    • Basler's results were at the upper end of its forecast, with sales and EBT margin exceeding initial expectations, confirming a successful fiscal year

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Basler is on 31.03.2026.


    Basler

    +2,87 %
    +8,06 %
    -8,15 %
    +8,45 %
    +106,24 %
    -45,74 %
    -48,92 %
    +188,56 %
    +61,16 %
    ISIN:DE0005102008WKN:510200





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    Basler AG 2025 Results: Company Nears Top of Forecast Range Basler AG closes 2025 on a high note: soaring sales, booming orders and a sharp turnaround in profits mark one of the company’s strongest years to date.
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