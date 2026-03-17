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    Sartorius Vz. Boosts Biopharma Focus & Sets Bold Growth Goals

    Sartorius is sharpening its focus on biopharma, combining innovation, digitalization, and high‑margin solutions to drive faster, more profitable growth than the markets it serves.

    Sartorius Vz. Boosts Biopharma Focus & Sets Bold Growth Goals
    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius is refocusing its strategy on biopharma customers to achieve sustained, above-market growth.
    • The company aims to strengthen its core portfolio in process intensification, single-use technologies, and cell analytics, while developing emerging businesses like advanced therapies and process analytical technologies.
    • Sartorius expects its addressable markets to grow annually by 7-9%, with Bioprocess Solutions growing by 8-10% and Lab Products & Services by 4-6%.
    • The company has set a mid-term goal to outgrow its markets by 100-200 basis points annually, targeting organic sales growth of 8-11% per year from 2027 onwards.
    • Profitability is also a focus, with expected EBITDA margin growth of 50-75 basis points annually at group level, driven by scale effects, operational improvements, and higher-margin consumables.
    • Sartorius plans to support its growth with investments in innovation, digitalization, and expanding high-margin product offerings, aiming for strong, profitable expansion in the biopharma industry.

    The next important date, The translation of "Kapitalmarkttag" to English is "Capital Markets Day.", at Sartorius Vz. is on 17.03.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 206,90EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 207,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.012,12PKT (+1,01 %).


    Sartorius Vz.

    +2,47 %
    -4,30 %
    -8,00 %
    -13,98 %
    -13,53 %
    -47,84 %
    -50,02 %
    +275,21 %
    +1.778.233,33 %
    ISIN:DE0007165631WKN:716563





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    Sartorius Vz. Boosts Biopharma Focus & Sets Bold Growth Goals Sartorius is sharpening its focus on biopharma, combining innovation, digitalization, and high‑margin solutions to drive faster, more profitable growth than the markets it serves.
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