Instone Real Estate Group Hits Targets; 2026 Sales & Earnings Surge
Defying economic headwinds, Instone Group hit all 2025 targets, boosted margins to record levels, strengthened its balance sheet, and set the stage for even stronger 2026 growth.
Foto: LO-DESIGN - unsplash
- Instone Group achieved all its 2025 financial and operational targets despite macroeconomic uncertainties
- The company reported adjusted revenues of EUR 504.4 million in 2025, with a record gross margin of 23.8%, indicating high project quality and cost leadership
- Sales volume increased significantly to EUR 502.3 million, driven mainly by demand from private investors and new project launches
- The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a low loan-to-cost ratio of 11.9% and over EUR 250 million in cash, supporting future growth
- The project portfolio has a gross development value of around EUR 7.1 billion, with over 90% of EUR 2.7 billion worth of projects under construction already sold
- The 2026 outlook anticipates revenues of EUR 550-600 million, adjusted earnings of EUR 35-40 million, and a significant increase in sales to EUR 650-750 million, assuming no macroeconomic disruptions
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at Instone Real Estate Group is on 17.03.2026.
The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,5950EUR and was up +2,02 % compared with the previous
day.
+2,02 %
-6,77 %
-15,41 %
+9,09 %
-3,67 %
+1,33 %
-66,33 %
-60,66 %
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