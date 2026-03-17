Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights
Accelerating its Fit‑For‑Future journey, the Group lifted profits, strengthened its balance sheet, raised the dividend and cut CO2 emissions despite lower sales.
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- Fit‑For‑Future transformation ramped up: contributed ~EUR 70m to adjusted operating profit in 2025 and management expects a sustainable earnings uplift of >EUR 250m in 2027 (vs. 2024, excl. TANN and market effects).
- Adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 195.4m (+2.8% YoY; pro forma excl. TANN +15%) and adjusted operating margin improved to 5.0% (+37 basis points).
- Consolidated sales fell to EUR 3,885.3m (‑4.8% YoY), mainly due to the divestment of the TANN Group.
- Profit before tax increased to EUR 145.7m (+27.4%), but profit for the year dropped to EUR 77.0m (‑30.3%) driven by a much higher tax expense (effective tax rate 47.2%).
- Balance sheet strengthened: net debt reduced to EUR 913.7m (Dec 31, 2024: EUR 1,078.7m), net debt/equity 43% and net debt/adjusted EBITDA 2.2, supporting improved financial ratios.
- Shareholder and sustainability measures: proposed dividend up 11% to EUR 2.00/share (new payout policy 40–60% of profit) and absolute CO2 emissions reduced by 11% through renewables and efficiency measures.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 17.03.2026.
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