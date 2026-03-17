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    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights

    Accelerating its Fit‑For‑Future journey, the Group lifted profits, strengthened its balance sheet, raised the dividend and cut CO2 emissions despite lower sales.

    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Fit‑For‑Future transformation ramped up: contributed ~EUR 70m to adjusted operating profit in 2025 and management expects a sustainable earnings uplift of >EUR 250m in 2027 (vs. 2024, excl. TANN and market effects).
    • Adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 195.4m (+2.8% YoY; pro forma excl. TANN +15%) and adjusted operating margin improved to 5.0% (+37 basis points).
    • Consolidated sales fell to EUR 3,885.3m (‑4.8% YoY), mainly due to the divestment of the TANN Group.
    • Profit before tax increased to EUR 145.7m (+27.4%), but profit for the year dropped to EUR 77.0m (‑30.3%) driven by a much higher tax expense (effective tax rate 47.2%).
    • Balance sheet strengthened: net debt reduced to EUR 913.7m (Dec 31, 2024: EUR 1,078.7m), net debt/equity 43% and net debt/adjusted EBITDA 2.2, supporting improved financial ratios.
    • Shareholder and sustainability measures: proposed dividend up 11% to EUR 2.00/share (new payout policy 40–60% of profit) and absolute CO2 emissions reduced by 11% through renewables and efficiency measures.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 17.03.2026.

    The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 89,90EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 89,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.


    Mayr-Melnhof Karton

    0,00 %
    -2,28 %
    -8,45 %
    +5,27 %
    +8,31 %
    -39,66 %
    -49,21 %
    -13,89 %
    +259,24 %
    ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447





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    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights Accelerating its Fit‑For‑Future journey, the Group lifted profits, strengthened its balance sheet, raised the dividend and cut CO2 emissions despite lower sales.
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