Almonty Industries, Springer Nature & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Springer Nature
|+9,95 %
|Printmedien
|🥈
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|+8,98 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|West African Resources
|+6,82 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-7,81 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-8,26 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Sumitomo Denki Kogyo
|-10,71 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|EchoIQ
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|194
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Commerzbank
|38
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Silber
|37
|Rohstoffe
|Iperionx
|33
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|32
|Informationstechnologie
|BioNTech
|30
|Biotechnologie
Springer Nature
Wochenperformance: +4,65 %
Wochenperformance: +4,65 %
Platz 1
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -1,78 %
Wochenperformance: -1,78 %
Platz 2
West African Resources
Wochenperformance: -7,29 %
Wochenperformance: -7,29 %
Platz 3
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +8,33 %
Wochenperformance: +8,33 %
Platz 4
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +2,04 %
Wochenperformance: +2,04 %
Platz 5
Sumitomo Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 6
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +2,90 %
Wochenperformance: +2,90 %
Platz 7
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: -15,32 %
Wochenperformance: -15,32 %
Platz 8
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +7,99 %
Wochenperformance: +7,99 %
Platz 9
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +15,57 %
Wochenperformance: +15,57 %
Platz 10
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +1,20 %
Wochenperformance: +1,20 %
Platz 11
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance: -22,58 %
Wochenperformance: -22,58 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Platz 13
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 15
Iperionx
Wochenperformance: -35,84 %
Wochenperformance: -35,84 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Platz 17
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Platz 18
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