Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils 2025 Annual Report: Key Insights

Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported record 2025 results and confirmed preliminary figures, achieving earnings per share of 191 cents despite restructuring expenses and high future investments.

Improved operating margins (EBIT margin up from 14.3% to 20.6%) driven partly by Autodesk’s shift from resale to commission, which removed non-value-adding revenue streams.

The Supervisory/Management team proposes a dividend of 200 cents (+8.1%) at the AGM on May 12, 2026, optional in cash or shares; 100 cents of this is taxable-exempt and payable without tax deduction under Section 27 KStG.

Main strategic target: double profits by 2030 (≈+15% annual profit growth); management says this is now attainable with lower required gross profit growth of about +8% p.a. instead of previously planned +10% p.a.

2026 guidance: gross profit target EUR 193–200 million (+6–10%), EPS target 211–226 cents (+11–19%), EBIT EUR 54.5–58.5 million, and planned dividend of 220–240 cents.

Annual Report 2025 cover story: “CAD/CAM in practice: Intelligent AI access to legacy production data.”

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 17.03.2026.

The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 34,78EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,79 % since publication.





