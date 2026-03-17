Cantourage Group SE Reports 2025 Revenue Jump to EUR 92.8M
In 2025, the company delivered strong growth, boosted earnings, and advanced its European footprint, driven by UK momentum and a sharpened premium focus in Germany.
Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
- Revenue increased significantly to EUR 92.8 million in 2025, up 82.3% from EUR 50.9 million in the previous year
- Preliminary EBITDA rose to EUR 5.7 million, compared to EUR 3.8 million in 2024
- International expansion, especially in the UK, contributed to sustainable growth, with the UK accounting for over 20% of total revenue
- The company is focusing on premium products in Germany to counteract price competition in the low-price segment, aiming to improve profitability
- Strategic expansion into core European markets supports stable earnings and operational development through economies of scale and optimized supply chains
- Figures are preliminary, unconsolidated, and unaudited; audited financial statements for 2024 are available online
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Cantourage Group is on 01.05.2026.
The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,5900EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,61 % since publication.
+2,15 %
+4,03 %
+42,71 %
+78,62 %
+23,48 %
-41,20 %
-62,75 %
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