Cantourage Group SE Reports 2025 Revenue Jump to EUR 92.8M

Revenue increased significantly to EUR 92.8 million in 2025, up 82.3% from EUR 50.9 million in the previous year

Preliminary EBITDA rose to EUR 5.7 million, compared to EUR 3.8 million in 2024

International expansion, especially in the UK, contributed to sustainable growth, with the UK accounting for over 20% of total revenue

The company is focusing on premium products in Germany to counteract price competition in the low-price segment, aiming to improve profitability

Strategic expansion into core European markets supports stable earnings and operational development through economies of scale and optimized supply chains

Figures are preliminary, unconsolidated, and unaudited; audited financial statements for 2024 are available online

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Cantourage Group is on 01.05.2026.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,5900EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,61 % since publication.





