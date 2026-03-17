LIBERO Football Finance Launches Business Operations, Earns First Revenue
LIBERO kicks off its next chapter: a new digital marketplace reshaping how European football clubs access financing, partners, and growth opportunities.
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- Successful launch and market debut: LIBERO presented the LIBERO Exchange at the SPOBIS Congress (Feb 4–5, 2026) in Hamburg and commenced active marketing and business operations as planned.
- Early commercial traction: The company generated approximately €50,000 in revenue within the first three weeks after the marketing launch.
- International outreach: In addition to clubs in German-speaking countries, LIBERO has active contacts with clubs in Belgium, France, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.
- Platform scope and lenders: The LIBERO Exchange brokers financing requests and other service needs for clubs; on the financing side LIBERO has secured banks and credit funds as lenders.
- Innovative products and platform benefits: Features include squad financing and permanent credit lines, with advantages such as cost reduction, solutions for large loan limits, easy formation of financing consortia, fast/high-quality assessments, quicker decisions, and systematic data provision for lenders (uniform club rating in progress).
- Management outlook and risk note: CEO Dr. Dirk Rogowski is confident LIBERO will expand its network and become a central European soccer financing platform; the press release also contains forward‑looking statements subject to usual market and operational risks.
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