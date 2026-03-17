    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLIBERO football finance AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LIBERO football finance
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    LIBERO Football Finance Launches Business Operations, Earns First Revenue

    LIBERO kicks off its next chapter: a new digital marketplace reshaping how European football clubs access financing, partners, and growth opportunities.

    LIBERO Football Finance Launches Business Operations, Earns First Revenue
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Successful launch and market debut: LIBERO presented the LIBERO Exchange at the SPOBIS Congress (Feb 4–5, 2026) in Hamburg and commenced active marketing and business operations as planned.
    • Early commercial traction: The company generated approximately €50,000 in revenue within the first three weeks after the marketing launch.
    • International outreach: In addition to clubs in German-speaking countries, LIBERO has active contacts with clubs in Belgium, France, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.
    • Platform scope and lenders: The LIBERO Exchange brokers financing requests and other service needs for clubs; on the financing side LIBERO has secured banks and credit funds as lenders.
    • Innovative products and platform benefits: Features include squad financing and permanent credit lines, with advantages such as cost reduction, solutions for large loan limits, easy formation of financing consortia, fast/high-quality assessments, quicker decisions, and systematic data provision for lenders (uniform club rating in progress).
    • Management outlook and risk note: CEO Dr. Dirk Rogowski is confident LIBERO will expand its network and become a central European soccer financing platform; the press release also contains forward‑looking statements subject to usual market and operational risks.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    LIBERO Football Finance Launches Business Operations, Earns First Revenue LIBERO kicks off its next chapter: a new digital marketplace reshaping how European football clubs access financing, partners, and growth opportunities.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     