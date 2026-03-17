DAX, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A)
|+15,93 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Tronox Holdings
|+14,53 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lemonade
|+13,92 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group (A) (A)
|-19,70 %
|Printmedien
|🟥
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group Registered (A)
|-20,30 %
|Printmedien
|🟥
|Aldeyra Therapeutics
|-67,20 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ocugen
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|NEL ASA
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Worldline
|Informationstechnologie
|Energiekontor
|Erneuerbare Energien
|EchoIQ
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|247
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|180
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Energiekontor
|44
|Erneuerbare Energien
|BRANICKS Group
|43
|Immobilien
|TeamViewer
|39
|Informationstechnologie
|Quantum eMotion
|38
|Hardware
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +34,88 %
Wochenperformance: +34,88 %
Platz 1
Tronox Holdings
Wochenperformance: +12,61 %
Wochenperformance: +12,61 %
Platz 2
Lemonade
Wochenperformance: +22,90 %
Wochenperformance: +22,90 %
Platz 3
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,33 %
Wochenperformance: -13,33 %
Platz 4
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,82 %
Wochenperformance: -13,82 %
Platz 5
Aldeyra Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -81,07 %
Wochenperformance: -81,07 %
Platz 6
Ocugen
Wochenperformance: +37,91 %
Wochenperformance: +37,91 %
Platz 7
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +68,58 %
Wochenperformance: +68,58 %
Platz 8
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Platz 9
Worldline
Wochenperformance: -74,50 %
Wochenperformance: -74,50 %
Platz 10
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -12,91 %
Wochenperformance: -12,91 %
Platz 11
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance: -22,58 %
Wochenperformance: -22,58 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,91 %
Wochenperformance: -0,91 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,60 %
Wochenperformance: -11,60 %
Platz 14
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -12,91 %
Wochenperformance: -12,91 %
Platz 15
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -11,14 %
Wochenperformance: -11,14 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,60 %
Wochenperformance: -7,60 %
Platz 17
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -23,34 %
Wochenperformance: -23,34 %
Platz 18
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