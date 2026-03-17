thyssenkrupp nucera Cuts FY 2025/26 Outlook Amid Rising Project Costs

Thyssenkrupp nucera lowers its sales and EBIT outlook for FY 2025/26 due to higher project costs

The gH2 segment's EBIT forecast is now between EUR –125 million and EUR –90 million, down from previous expectations of EUR –80 million to EUR –55 million

Increased costs stem from optimization measures, project delays, and the termination of a pilot plant contract, impacting the segment's revenue recognition

The full-year sales forecast for the gH2 segment is reduced to EUR 120–170 million from EUR 150–220 million, with expected sales around EUR 0 million in Q2 2025/26 due to accounting effects

The Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment's EBIT is now expected between EUR 45–65 million, with sales remaining stable at EUR 320–400 million

The Group's overall sales outlook is lowered to EUR 450–550 million, and EBIT is forecasted between EUR –80 million and EUR –30 million, compared to previous expectations of EUR 500–600 million sales and EUR –30 million to EUR 0 million EBIT

The next important date, Virtual SdK Investor Forum, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 26.03.2026.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 8,0975EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.





