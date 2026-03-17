Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully

KION GROUP AG successfully placed a €500 million corporate bond on March 17, 2026.

The bond is a five‑year unsecured issue maturing on March 24, 2031, with an annual coupon of 4.125% and issued at 99.487%.

Proceeds will be used to refinance existing liabilities in KION’s short‑term rental and leasing business to create opportunities for future growth.

The offering was targeted mainly at institutional investors, with retail investors able to participate via the secondary market; denomination is €1,000.

The bond was issued under KION’s EMTN program and listed on the Luxembourg Regulated Market (ISIN XS3314910632 / WKN A460GT).

The placement attracted strong investor interest and aims to strengthen the Group’s financing resilience and flexibility.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Kion Group is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 46,64EUR and was up +1,48 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.470,36PKT (+1,58 %).





