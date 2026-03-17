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    Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully

    KION GROUP AG has tapped the capital markets with a new €500 million bond, reinforcing its funding base and paving the way for future growth and flexibility.

    Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • KION GROUP AG successfully placed a €500 million corporate bond on March 17, 2026.
    • The bond is a five‑year unsecured issue maturing on March 24, 2031, with an annual coupon of 4.125% and issued at 99.487%.
    • Proceeds will be used to refinance existing liabilities in KION’s short‑term rental and leasing business to create opportunities for future growth.
    • The offering was targeted mainly at institutional investors, with retail investors able to participate via the secondary market; denomination is €1,000.
    • The bond was issued under KION’s EMTN program and listed on the Luxembourg Regulated Market (ISIN XS3314910632 / WKN A460GT).
    • The placement attracted strong investor interest and aims to strengthen the Group’s financing resilience and flexibility.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Kion Group is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 46,64EUR and was up +1,48 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.470,36PKT (+1,58 %).


    Kion Group

    +1,52 %
    -7,64 %
    -30,07 %
    -28,42 %
    +0,67 %
    +51,30 %
    -40,59 %
    -3,59 %
    +72,81 %
    ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888





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    Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully KION GROUP AG has tapped the capital markets with a new €500 million bond, reinforcing its funding base and paving the way for future growth and flexibility.
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