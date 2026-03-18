Orell Füssli Celebrates Record-Breaking 2025 Financial Year
In 2025, Orell Füssli delivered robust growth, stronger margins and a higher dividend, while sharpening its 2028 strategy and advancing both security printing and digital credentials.
- Group 2025 results: revenue CHF 272.8m (+8% YoY), adjusted EBIT CHF 29.8m (+32%, margin 10.9%), net profit CHF 23.0m (+31%).
- Dividend: Board proposes increase to CHF 5.80 per share (from CHF 4.40), in line with payout policy (60–80% of net profit).
- Strategy 2028 and outlook: confirmed revenue target of CHF 300m for 2028 and an EBIT margin target of 8.5–9.5%; 2026 expected to see growth at the lower end of the 4–6% corridor and an EBIT margin around 9%.
- Security Printing: standout division — revenue CHF 99.7m, EBIT CHF 21.3m, very high capacity utilization, new international passport contract and ~600,000 Swiss driving licences supplied.
- Digital credentials (Procivis): Procivis One achieved key milestones — fully eIDAS 2.0 compliant and interoperable with the EUDI wallet and Swiss E-ID infrastructure; selected as a beneficiary partner in the EU‑funded WE BUILD consortium.
- Mixed divisional picture: Industrial Systems (Zeiser) faced headwinds — revenue CHF 23.0m, EBIT CHF 2.2m, but a solid order backlog; Book Retail (Orell Füssli Thalia) grew to CHF 128.3m revenue and EBIT CHF 10.5m, and Publishers expanded (SKV acquisition, planned merger into Orell Füssli Verlage AG).
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