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    TX Group 2025 Results Showcase Major Company & Investment Developments

    TX Group closes 2025 with resilient earnings, bold cost cuts, a successful SMG IPO, and a major buyback—while digital shifts and board changes reshape its future.

    TX Group 2025 Results Showcase Major Company & Investment Developments
    Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
    • TX Group's 2025 results show strategic progress despite revenue decline, with operating income remaining near previous year's level due to strict cost management
    • SMG Swiss Marketplace Group achieved double-digit growth and successfully IPO'd in September 2025
    • Media companies like 20 Minuten, Goldbach, and Tamedia continued their digital transformation, incurring one-off restructuring costs of CHF 6.8 million
    • The company launched a three-year share buyback program, repurchasing 124,650 shares worth CHF 23.2 million by end of 2025
    • Revenue decreased by 7.3% to CHF 873.1 million, while EBITDA increased by 13.5% to CHF 190.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency
    • Pascale Bruderer is stepping down from the Board after six years, with Christian Osterland proposed as a new member

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at TX Group is on 18.03.2026.


    TX Group

    +0,46 %
    +0,91 %
    +5,00 %
    +0,86 %
    -8,26 %
    +57,73 %
    +167,02 %
    +3,82 %
    ISIN:CH0011178255WKN:578908





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    TX Group 2025 Results Showcase Major Company & Investment Developments TX Group closes 2025 with resilient earnings, bold cost cuts, a successful SMG IPO, and a major buyback—while digital shifts and board changes reshape its future.
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