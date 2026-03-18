TX Group 2025 Results Showcase Major Company & Investment Developments
TX Group closes 2025 with resilient earnings, bold cost cuts, a successful SMG IPO, and a major buyback—while digital shifts and board changes reshape its future.
Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
- TX Group's 2025 results show strategic progress despite revenue decline, with operating income remaining near previous year's level due to strict cost management
- SMG Swiss Marketplace Group achieved double-digit growth and successfully IPO'd in September 2025
- Media companies like 20 Minuten, Goldbach, and Tamedia continued their digital transformation, incurring one-off restructuring costs of CHF 6.8 million
- The company launched a three-year share buyback program, repurchasing 124,650 shares worth CHF 23.2 million by end of 2025
- Revenue decreased by 7.3% to CHF 873.1 million, while EBITDA increased by 13.5% to CHF 190.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency
- Pascale Bruderer is stepping down from the Board after six years, with Christian Osterland proposed as a new member
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at TX Group is on 18.03.2026.
+0,46 %
+0,91 %
+5,00 %
+0,86 %
-8,26 %
+57,73 %
+167,02 %
+3,82 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte