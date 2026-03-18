TX Group 2025 Results Showcase Major Company & Investment Developments

TX Group's 2025 results show strategic progress despite revenue decline, with operating income remaining near previous year's level due to strict cost management

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group achieved double-digit growth and successfully IPO'd in September 2025

Media companies like 20 Minuten, Goldbach, and Tamedia continued their digital transformation, incurring one-off restructuring costs of CHF 6.8 million

The company launched a three-year share buyback program, repurchasing 124,650 shares worth CHF 23.2 million by end of 2025

Revenue decreased by 7.3% to CHF 873.1 million, while EBITDA increased by 13.5% to CHF 190.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency

Pascale Bruderer is stepping down from the Board after six years, with Christian Osterland proposed as a new member

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at TX Group is on 18.03.2026.



