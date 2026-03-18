TAG Immobilien Surpasses 2025 Guidance in a Major Milestone

FFO I reached EUR 181.0m (+3% y-o-y) and adjusted EBITDA from the rental business rose 4%—both exceeding the guidance revised in Nov 2025.

FFO II was EUR 248.2m (+4% y-o-y); net income from sales in Poland was EUR 68.0m (above guidance); Poland sales volume rose to 2,823 units (EUR 467m, +30%).

Major acquisitions signed in 2025: ~5,300 newly built rental units in Poland (purchase price ~EUR 565m, implied gross yield ~7.5%) and ~1,200 apartments in Germany (total ~EUR 34m, implied gross yield ~10%); closing largely expected in Q2 2026 (Poland subject to antitrust).

EPRA NTA per share increased 10% to EUR 20.98; LTV fell to 41.0% (pro forma ~45.3% after the Poland acquisition, within target); liquid funds exceed EUR 1.3bn.

Portfolio valuations improved: German portfolio value +3.1% in 2025 and Polish valuation gain of EUR 96.1m, supporting stronger asset values and GAV growth.

TAG met its 2025 decarbonisation milestone: German portfolio CO2 intensity (Scope 1+2) reduced to 27.1 kg CO2/m² (≈15% reduction vs. 2019), exceeding the ~12% target; further targets set for 2030 (~22 kg/m²) and 2045 (<7 kg/m²).

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at TAG Immobilien is on 18.03.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.467,06PKT (+1,57 %).





