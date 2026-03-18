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    SMG Achieves Robust 2025 Results with Major Margin Boost

    SMG Swiss Marketplace Group enters 2026 on a high, posting record 2025 results, accelerating AI innovation, and sharpening its growth and profitability ambitions.

    SMG Achieves Robust 2025 Results with Major Margin Boost
    Foto: MclittleStock - stock.adobe.com
    • SMG Swiss Marketplace Group delivered record financial results in 2025, with revenue up 14.1% to CHF 332 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 29.4% to CHF 180.2 million, raising the EBITDA margin to 54.3%
    • The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenue growth of 10–12% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 56–58%, with mid-term targets of low 10% revenue growth and EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 60% range
    • SMG is actively advancing its AI-driven product development, including new features for discovery, listing creation, trust, and safety, with upcoming launches such as conversational search and virtual staging in 2026
    • The Real Estate segment grew revenue by 12.5% to CHF 164.1 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 30.6% to CHF 98.9 million, driven by increased agent productivity and AI innovations like the Insights Hub and CasaLead
    • The Automotive segment saw a 16.4% revenue increase to CHF 81.7 million, with Adjusted EBITDA rising 26.2% to CHF 54.3 million, supported by higher monetization and demand for dealer tools
    • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 0.82 per share for 2025, and Patricia Lobinger is nominated as a new member, while Malte Krüger will not seek re-election at the 2026 AGM


    SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding

    +0,60 %
    +0,60 %
    +5,05 %
    -8,77 %
    -38,10 %
    ISIN:CH1484953687WKN:A41J5Q





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    SMG Achieves Robust 2025 Results with Major Margin Boost SMG Swiss Marketplace Group enters 2026 on a high, posting record 2025 results, accelerating AI innovation, and sharpening its growth and profitability ambitions.
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