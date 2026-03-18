Blue Cap AG Announces Strong 2025 Preliminary Financial Results
In 2025, Blue Cap AG sharpened its portfolio, strengthened its balance sheet and delivered solid earnings, setting the stage for resilient growth amid ongoing market headwinds.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG achieved a successful financial year 2025 with a revenue of EUR 129.1 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 134.7 million, within the forecast range of EUR 120–140 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.5% from 4.9% in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to EUR 7.2 million from EUR 6.7 million.
- The sale of con-pearl was a key strategic milestone, significantly increasing liquidity and reducing net financial debt to EUR -52.1 million from EUR 3.4 million at year-end 2024.
- The company's equity ratio was strengthened from 45% to 58%, reflecting a solid balance sheet and financing structure.
- Blue Cap restructured its segments, combining its plastics and adhesives & coatings holdings into the Industrials segment, with Business Services remaining unchanged.
- For 2026, Blue Cap forecasts revenue of EUR 120–140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5–6%, despite ongoing market uncertainties and supply chain challenges.
The next important date, "MKK" does not have a standard translation; it may be an abbreviation or acronym. Could you please provide more context?, at Blue Cap is on 22.04.2026.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,050EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.
+0,56 %
+3,76 %
-2,18 %
-0,55 %
+4,06 %
-23,29 %
-27,62 %
+250,65 %
+596,37 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte