Investis Holding Delivers Strong Results, Proposes CHF 3.00 Dividend
Investis enters 2026 on a strong footing: rising rental income, robust portfolio growth, solid balance sheet and a higher proposed dividend underscore its resilient performance.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Investis reported a 24% increase in rental income, reaching CHF 79.8 million, with a portfolio value exceeding CHF 2.2 billion
- Revaluation gains of CHF 113.5 million and a partial sale of the minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy contributed to strong financial performance
- Net profit was CHF 152.0 million, with NAV per share rising to CHF 127.64 excluding deferred taxes
- The company's capital structure remains solid with a low LTV of 28.0%, total assets of CHF 2.3 billion, and an equity ratio of 64%
- A proposal to increase the dividend from CHF 2.60 to CHF 3.00 per share will be presented at the 2026 AGM
- The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expectations of continued market stability in the Lake Geneva region and a focus on smaller residential units to meet demand
The price of Investis Holding at the time of the news was 168,50EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 169,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.
+0,30 %
-1,32 %
-1,17 %
+10,67 %
+45,26 %
+72,47 %
+116,03 %
+224,04 %
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