Investis Holding Delivers Strong Results, Proposes CHF 3.00 Dividend

Investis reported a 24% increase in rental income, reaching CHF 79.8 million, with a portfolio value exceeding CHF 2.2 billion

Revaluation gains of CHF 113.5 million and a partial sale of the minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy contributed to strong financial performance

Net profit was CHF 152.0 million, with NAV per share rising to CHF 127.64 excluding deferred taxes

The company's capital structure remains solid with a low LTV of 28.0%, total assets of CHF 2.3 billion, and an equity ratio of 64%

A proposal to increase the dividend from CHF 2.60 to CHF 3.00 per share will be presented at the 2026 AGM

The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expectations of continued market stability in the Lake Geneva region and a focus on smaller residential units to meet demand

The price of Investis Holding at the time of the news was 168,50EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 169,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.





