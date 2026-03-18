    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInvestis Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Investis Holding
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Investis Holding Delivers Strong Results, Proposes CHF 3.00 Dividend

    Investis enters 2026 on a strong footing: rising rental income, robust portfolio growth, solid balance sheet and a higher proposed dividend underscore its resilient performance.

    Investis Holding Delivers Strong Results, Proposes CHF 3.00 Dividend
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Investis reported a 24% increase in rental income, reaching CHF 79.8 million, with a portfolio value exceeding CHF 2.2 billion
    • Revaluation gains of CHF 113.5 million and a partial sale of the minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy contributed to strong financial performance
    • Net profit was CHF 152.0 million, with NAV per share rising to CHF 127.64 excluding deferred taxes
    • The company's capital structure remains solid with a low LTV of 28.0%, total assets of CHF 2.3 billion, and an equity ratio of 64%
    • A proposal to increase the dividend from CHF 2.60 to CHF 3.00 per share will be presented at the 2026 AGM
    • The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expectations of continued market stability in the Lake Geneva region and a focus on smaller residential units to meet demand

    The price of Investis Holding at the time of the news was 168,50EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 169,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.


    Investis Holding

    +0,30 %
    -1,32 %
    -1,17 %
    +10,67 %
    +45,26 %
    +72,47 %
    +116,03 %
    +224,04 %
    ISIN:CH0325094297WKN:A2AMF1





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Investis Holding Delivers Strong Results, Proposes CHF 3.00 Dividend Investis enters 2026 on a strong footing: rising rental income, robust portfolio growth, solid balance sheet and a higher proposed dividend underscore its resilient performance.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     