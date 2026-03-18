HelloFresh FY 2025: Strong AEBITDA & Efficiency Gains Drive Growth
In a year of shifting demand and bold reinvention, HelloFresh balanced falling sales with rising profitability, major efficiency gains, and its most ambitious product upgrade yet.
Foto: HelloFresh
- HelloFresh achieved approximately €6.8 billion in revenue in 2025, a 9% decline in constant currency compared to 2024
- The company's efficiency program is on track, with 80% of initiatives implemented by the end of 2025, saving €160 million
- Group AEBITDA increased by 14% year-over-year in constant currency to €422.8 million, with a meal kit margin of 13.5% in 2025
- The meal kit product category showed strong profitability, with an AEBITDA margin of 13.5%, up from 9.8% in 2024
- The company launched its largest product investment program, "The Refresh," to expand variety and improve ingredient quality, positively impacting customer retention and revenue
- For 2026, HelloFresh expects revenue to decrease by 3-6% in constant currency and AEBITDA to range between €375 million and €425 million, mainly due to weather disruptions and market adjustments
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at HelloFresh is on 18.03.2026.
The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 4,6905EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6055EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.901,61PKT (+0,73 %).
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