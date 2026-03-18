Semperit to Recover in H2 2025 and Grow in 2026

Semperit reported 2025 revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million (operating EBITDA before project costs: EUR 83.6 million), slightly exceeding forecasts.

The company delivered an operational recovery in H2 2025, raising EBITDA margin from 9.6% in H1 to 14.3% in H2.

Efficiency program delivered additional cost savings of about EUR 6 million.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 37.0 million and the balance sheet remained strong (equity ratio 48.5%, leverage ~1.2x).

2026 outlook: operating EBITDA expected around EUR 95 million (before ~EUR 5 million oneERP expenses), revenue growth in the high single-digit percent range, and capex around EUR 50 million.

The Executive Board will not propose a dividend for 2025, prioritizing strengthening the financial base and investing in selected growth and innovation projects.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 12,110EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.





