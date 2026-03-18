Blue Cap AG Announces Strong 2025 Preliminary Financial Results

Preliminary FY2025 (unaudited) continuing-operations results: revenue EUR 129.1m (FY2024: EUR 134.7m), adjusted EBITDA EUR 7.2m and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.5% (FY2024: 4.9%), in line with the August 2025 forecast.

Successful sale of con‑pearl: transaction boosted liquidity and strengthened the balance sheet, raising the equity ratio from 45% to 58% and reducing net financial debt to EUR -52.1m (net cash); net leverage (incl. leases) now 0.0 years.

Group restructured reporting segments: Plastics (H+E) and Adhesives & Coatings (Planatol) combined into a new Industrials segment; Business Services continues to include HY‑Line and Transline.

Segment performance (pre‑consolidation): Industrials — revenue EUR 74.3m, adjusted EBITDA EUR 8.2m, margin 10.8%; Business Services — revenue EUR 54.8m, adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.0m, margin 5.5% (Business Services margin up materially vs prior year).

Portfolio and strategy: continuing portfolio at 31 Dec 2025 comprises four majority stakes and one minority stake; sale of con‑pearl underscores Blue Cap’s buy‑transform‑sell value‑creation approach.

2026 outlook and risks: guidance of revenue EUR 120–140m and adjusted EBITDA margin 5–6% (at prior‑year level); company flags macro/geopolitical uncertainty and supply‑chain frictions but cites operational flexibility of portfolio companies.

The next important date, "MKK" does not have a standard translation; it may be an abbreviation or acronym. Could you please provide more context?, at Blue Cap is on 22.04.2026.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,050EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.





