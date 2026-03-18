VERBUND AG (VBG) 2025 Results: Solid Performance Despite Challenges
In a challenging year marked by scarce water and extra taxes, VERBUND still delivered robust 2025 results, underscoring its resilience and clear strategic direction.
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- Despite below-average water supply and windfall tax, VERBUND achieved solid full-year 2025 results, confirming resilience and strategic focus
- EBITDA decreased by 21.3% to €2,737.5 million, and Group result fell by 20.6% to €1,489.4 million, mainly due to lower hydropower generation and extended windfall tax
- Hydropower generation declined by 24.2% to 25,370 GWh, with lower water availability and reduced generation from run-of-river and storage plants
- Renewable energy output from wind and photovoltaic sources was 18 percentage points below planned levels, impacted by lower wind and solar radiation
- A dividend of €3.15 per share is proposed for 2025, including a regular dividend of €2.00 and a special dividend of €1.15, totaling approximately €400 million
- For 2026, VERBUND expects EBITDA between €2,000m and €2,500m and a Group result between €900m and €1,200m, contingent on stable market and regulatory conditions
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 18.03.2026.
The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 66,88EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,06 % since publication.
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