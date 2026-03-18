All for One Group Approves EUR 1.20 Dividend & Starts Apsolut Integration

AGM approved all agenda items for FY 2024/25; 61.9% of share capital was represented at the in‑person meeting.

Dividend of EUR 1.20 per share approved, with a planned payout ratio of 52% (about half of net income) and a dividend yield of ~3.4% based on the EUR 35.5 share price (13 Mar 2026).

Acquisition of SAP procurement specialist apsolut Group completed on 5 Mar 2026; expands All for One into Czechia, France, Spain, UK, UAE and India and is expected to add >EUR 40m revenue p.a. with positive pre‑M&A EBIT.

Purchase of a 25% stake in Austrian cybersecurity provider BrightFlare FlexCo (Feb 2026) to strengthen industrial/OT cyber security offerings, with an option to acquire a majority in 2030.

Share buyback: public offer for up to 115,000 registered shares (2.3% of capital) was fully utilised with 114,953 shares acquired; AGM also approved transferring EUR 20m to retained earnings to secure future distributable assets.

Outlook and integration: rapid global integration of apsolut planned to realise growth and scale (expect one‑off harmonisation and IT costs); company is monitoring GCC geopolitical risks (Dubai) and is prioritising AI for client use cases (SAP Joule, Microsoft Office Copilot) and internal efficiency.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at All for One Group is on 12.05.2026.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 35,95EUR and was down -4,89 % compared with the previous day.





