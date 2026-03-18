PSI AG Delays 2025 Financials to April 2026: What You Need to Know
PSI Software SE reports strong order growth and confirms its 2025 targets, while briefly delaying its audited annual figures to finalize an investment-related assessment.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- PSI has postponed publication of its complete, audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements (originally set for March 31, 2026); the statements will be released by the end of April 2026 (within the statutory four‑month period).
- The postponement is due to the final assessment of accounting facts related to an Investment Agreement concluded in October 2025.
- New orders in 2025 increased by 25% year‑over‑year to €322 million (2024: €257 million).
- PSI confirms its 2025 targets of approximately 10% revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4%.
- PSI Group develops software to optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry, combining AI with proven optimization methods; it is an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees and offers on‑premises and cloud solutions.
- Announcement dated March 18, 2026; issuer PSI Software SE (listed on SDAX, ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9).
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PSI AG is on 31.03.2026.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,80EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.964,59PKT (+0,37 %).
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