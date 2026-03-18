DAX, Semperit Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Semperit Holding
|+22,04 %
|Chemie
|🥈
|Microvast Holdings
|+21,13 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|MiniMax Group
|+18,80 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Elevra Lithium
|-12,56 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|HelloFresh
|-15,96 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|-16,17 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥈
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Structure Therapeutics Incorporation
|Biotechnologie
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|294
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|167
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|127
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|67
|Informationstechnologie
|Viromed Medical
|41
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|36
|Rohstoffe
Semperit Holding
Wochenperformance: +21,23 %
Wochenperformance: +21,23 %
Platz 1
Microvast Holdings
Wochenperformance: -23,80 %
Wochenperformance: -23,80 %
Platz 2
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Platz 3
Elevra Lithium
Wochenperformance: -18,75 %
Wochenperformance: -18,75 %
Platz 4
HelloFresh
Wochenperformance: -20,46 %
Wochenperformance: -20,46 %
Platz 5
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -16,30 %
Wochenperformance: -16,30 %
Platz 6
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -23,47 %
Wochenperformance: -23,47 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +8,16 %
Wochenperformance: +8,16 %
Platz 9
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Platz 10
Structure Therapeutics Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -10,95 %
Wochenperformance: -10,95 %
Platz 11
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +72,97 %
Wochenperformance: +72,97 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,12 %
Wochenperformance: -18,12 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +20,36 %
Wochenperformance: +20,36 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Platz 16
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Platz 18
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