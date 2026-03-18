B&C Holding Launches Voluntary Bid for Semperit Holding
B&C Holding Austria has launched a voluntary takeover bid for Semperit, a historic global elastomer specialist, offering EUR 15.00 per share for remaining shares.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- B&C Holding Österreich GmbH announced a voluntary public takeover bid for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding at EUR 15.00 per share
- The bid targets all outstanding shares not already owned by B&C Group
- The offer will be reviewed and approved by the Austrian Takeover Commission before publication of the detailed offer document
- Semperit will review the offer and publish a response from its Management and Supervisory Boards within the statutory period
- Semperit is a global company specializing in high-quality elastomer products, with a history dating back to 1824 and around 4,000 employees worldwide
- The company generated EUR 662.4 million in revenue and EUR 79.5 million EBITDA in the 2025 financial year
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,860EUR and was up +23,32 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,820EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.
+21,22 %
+21,23 %
+13,68 %
+17,43 %
-13,60 %
-51,11 %
-63,06 %
-62,08 %
+7,45 %
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