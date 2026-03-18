    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSemperit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Semperit Holding
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    B&C Holding Launches Voluntary Bid for Semperit Holding

    B&C Holding Austria has launched a voluntary takeover bid for Semperit, a historic global elastomer specialist, offering EUR 15.00 per share for remaining shares.

    B&C Holding Launches Voluntary Bid for Semperit Holding
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • B&C Holding Österreich GmbH announced a voluntary public takeover bid for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding at EUR 15.00 per share
    • The bid targets all outstanding shares not already owned by B&C Group
    • The offer will be reviewed and approved by the Austrian Takeover Commission before publication of the detailed offer document
    • Semperit will review the offer and publish a response from its Management and Supervisory Boards within the statutory period
    • Semperit is a global company specializing in high-quality elastomer products, with a history dating back to 1824 and around 4,000 employees worldwide
    • The company generated EUR 662.4 million in revenue and EUR 79.5 million EBITDA in the 2025 financial year

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,860EUR and was up +23,32 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,820EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    +21,22 %
    +21,23 %
    +13,68 %
    +17,43 %
    -13,60 %
    -51,11 %
    -63,06 %
    -62,08 %
    +7,45 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    B&C Holding Launches Voluntary Bid for Semperit Holding B&C Holding Austria has launched a voluntary takeover bid for Semperit, a historic global elastomer specialist, offering EUR 15.00 per share for remaining shares.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     