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    CyberloQ Launches Revamped Marketing Site with UK’s Wrapped Brand

    CyberloQ unveils a redesigned website with Wrapped Brand Agency, spotlighting its advanced MFA platform and real-time identity verification for secure digital access.

    CyberloQ Launches Revamped Marketing Site with UK’s Wrapped Brand
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • CyberloQ Technologies launched a revamped marketing website developed in partnership with UK-based Wrapped Brand Agency, announced March 18, 2026.
    • The new site showcases CyberloQ Secure, the company’s flagship MFA platform designed to prevent unauthorized access, fraudulent transactions, and data breaches.
    • CyberloQ emphasizes patent-pending identity verification protocols that enforce strong customer authentication in real time across digital access points.
    • Company leaders (President Chris Jackson and Head of European Business Development Rico Giordano) and Wrapped’s Co‑Owner/CCO Mark Robinson highlighted the site’s role in clearly communicating the technology’s value to enterprise and regulated-industry audiences.
    • The website launch aligns with CyberloQ’s broader growth initiatives, including strategic partnerships and integrations in digital finance and cybersecurity.
    • CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (development-stage, OTCQB: CLOQ) focuses on fraud prevention and credit management; more information is available at www.cyberloq.com, and the announcement includes standard forward-looking (safe harbor) statements.






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