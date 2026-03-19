Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund: Strong Earnings & High Investment Returns
In 2025, Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund delivered record occupancy, robust returns and strong portfolio growth, clearly outperforming its benchmark.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) achieved a record occupancy rate of 95.7% in 2025, outperforming the benchmark and demonstrating strong operational performance.
- The fund reported stable earnings with a return on investment of 6.57% and a consistent distribution of CHF 5.35 per unit, corresponding to an attractive 5% yield and a payout ratio of around 91%.
- The property portfolio's market value increased significantly from CHF 613.8 million to CHF 773.1 million, driven by the successful merger with the HSO Fund and positive portfolio performance.
- The fund outperformed the SWIIT Index with a performance of 12.4% in 2025, compared to the benchmark's 10.6%.
- The merger with the HSO Fund, completed in June 2025, expanded the portfolio to 38 properties and enhanced economies of scale and efficiency.
- The fund maintains a stable, diversified, and high-income portfolio, with plans to pursue selective growth through acquisitions and value-added properties, supported by a solid financial and capital structure.
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