    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
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    DocMorris Hits 2025 Goals: Boosting Profitability & Digital Growth

    DocMorris enters 2026 with solid growth, improving margins, and a bold AI-first strategy, positioning the group for profitability and scalable digital health leadership.

    DocMorris Hits 2025 Goals: Boosting Profitability & Digital Growth
    Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
    • Met 2025 revenue and earnings targets: external revenue CHF 1,185.7m (+11.1% in local currency), consolidated net revenue CHF 1,124.5m, and 12.2 million active customers.
    • Structural earnings progress: adjusted EBITDA improved slightly to -CHF 48.2m with continuous H2 improvement; gross margin rose to 22.2%; cash and cash equivalents ~CHF 160m.
    • Germany segment delivered double-digit growth: Rx +33.2% (lc), Digital Services +110% (lc), core DocMorris brand revenue up >20%; Germany adjusted EBITDA improved.
    • TeleClinic strong, profitable expansion: revenue +124% (lc) to CHF 25m, >6,500 doctors, >4 million treatments (2 million in 2025); expected mid-double-digit revenue growth and higher EBITDA margin in 2026.
    • Strategic AI partnership with Google to accelerate the “AI First” platform across four areas (AI health companion, AI-enhanced pharmacy, operational efficiency, cloud/data security) to personalise care and boost loyalty.
    • Operational efficiency measures and outlook: closure of Ludwigshafen and logistics consolidation into Heerlen (one-off costs EUR 3–4m in 2026, >EUR 2m annual EBITDA benefit from 2027); management reaffirms EBITDA break-even in 2026 and free cash flow break-even in 2027; 2026 guidance: external revenue growth mid-single to low teens, adjusted EBITDA -CHF 10m to -CHF 25m, capex ~CHF 30m.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.03.2026.


    DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)

    -5,95 %
    -12,05 %
    -23,79 %
    -21,19 %
    -25,79 %
    -67,89 %
    -95,52 %
    -90,59 %
    ISIN:CH0042615283WKN:A0Q6J0





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    DocMorris Hits 2025 Goals: Boosting Profitability & Digital Growth DocMorris enters 2026 with solid growth, improving margins, and a bold AI-first strategy, positioning the group for profitability and scalable digital health leadership.
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