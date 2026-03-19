DocMorris Hits 2025 Goals: Boosting Profitability & Digital Growth

Met 2025 revenue and earnings targets: external revenue CHF 1,185.7m (+11.1% in local currency), consolidated net revenue CHF 1,124.5m, and 12.2 million active customers.

Structural earnings progress: adjusted EBITDA improved slightly to -CHF 48.2m with continuous H2 improvement; gross margin rose to 22.2%; cash and cash equivalents ~CHF 160m.

Germany segment delivered double-digit growth: Rx +33.2% (lc), Digital Services +110% (lc), core DocMorris brand revenue up >20%; Germany adjusted EBITDA improved.

TeleClinic strong, profitable expansion: revenue +124% (lc) to CHF 25m, >6,500 doctors, >4 million treatments (2 million in 2025); expected mid-double-digit revenue growth and higher EBITDA margin in 2026.

Strategic AI partnership with Google to accelerate the “AI First” platform across four areas (AI health companion, AI-enhanced pharmacy, operational efficiency, cloud/data security) to personalise care and boost loyalty.

Operational efficiency measures and outlook: closure of Ludwigshafen and logistics consolidation into Heerlen (one-off costs EUR 3–4m in 2026, >EUR 2m annual EBITDA benefit from 2027); management reaffirms EBITDA break-even in 2026 and free cash flow break-even in 2027; 2026 guidance: external revenue growth mid-single to low teens, adjusted EBITDA -CHF 10m to -CHF 25m, capex ~CHF 30m.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.03.2026.



