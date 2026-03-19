PVA TePla Ends FY2025 with Record Orders Surge

Order intake increased by 77.7% to EUR 267.6 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10

Consolidated revenue was EUR 244.3 million, slightly below the previous year, with EBITDA of EUR 25.3 million, in line with guidance

The gross margin remained stable at 31.9%, despite lower revenue, due to favorable product mix and variable costs

PVA TePla acquired and integrated two companies, strengthening its metrology portfolio and increasing vertical integration

Revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Systems segment contributed 64% with EUR 156.6 million, while Industrial Systems contributed 36% with EUR 87.6 million; order intake was significantly higher in both segments

For 2026, the company forecasts revenue of EUR 255-275 million and EBITDA of EUR 26-31 million, expecting a gradual recovery and full realization of growth initiatives

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at PVA TePla is on 19.03.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





