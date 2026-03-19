HomeToGo Reveals 2025 Report & 2026 Strategy Focused on Interhome & Growth
HomeToGo enters 2026 with record growth, profitability, and a bold roadmap, turning strong FY/25 results into a launchpad for its next expansion phase.
Foto: stock.adobe.com
- HomeToGo exceeded its profitability targets for FY/25, with Adjusted EBITDA guidance surpassing expectations by 20% on a statutory basis (€13.2M) and 5% on a pro-forma basis (€42.0M)
- IFRS Revenues for FY/25 reached €255.5M (+20.3% YoY statutory) and €394.3M (+2.9% YoY pro-forma), reflecting the company's expanded scale
- The strategic roadmap for 2026 focuses on Interhome integration, M&A in HomeToGo_PRO, brand harmonization, operational excellence, and AI leadership
- For FY/26, HomeToGo targets IFRS Revenues of €400–€410M (>55% YoY growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of €45–€47M (>240% YoY growth)
- The company achieved a resilient Q4/25 with IFRS Revenues of €54.2M (+56.2% YoY) and a turnaround in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA to €5.8M from a loss in the previous year
- HomeToGo’s 2025 results confirm strong growth, profitability, and successful integration of Interhome, with a focus on strategic priorities for continued expansion in 2026
The next important date, FY 2025 & Q4 2025 Financial Results (Annual Report 2025) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 19.03.2026.
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