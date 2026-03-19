HomeToGo Reveals 2025 Report & 2026 Strategy Focused on Interhome & Growth

HomeToGo exceeded its profitability targets for FY/25, with Adjusted EBITDA guidance surpassing expectations by 20% on a statutory basis (€13.2M) and 5% on a pro-forma basis (€42.0M)

IFRS Revenues for FY/25 reached €255.5M (+20.3% YoY statutory) and €394.3M (+2.9% YoY pro-forma), reflecting the company's expanded scale

The strategic roadmap for 2026 focuses on Interhome integration, M&A in HomeToGo_PRO, brand harmonization, operational excellence, and AI leadership

For FY/26, HomeToGo targets IFRS Revenues of €400–€410M (>55% YoY growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of €45–€47M (>240% YoY growth)

The company achieved a resilient Q4/25 with IFRS Revenues of €54.2M (+56.2% YoY) and a turnaround in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA to €5.8M from a loss in the previous year

HomeToGo’s 2025 results confirm strong growth, profitability, and successful integration of Interhome, with a focus on strategic priorities for continued expansion in 2026

The next important date, FY 2025 & Q4 2025 Financial Results (Annual Report 2025) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 19.03.2026.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,3800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





