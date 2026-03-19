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    HomeToGo Reveals 2025 Report & 2026 Strategy Focused on Interhome & Growth

    HomeToGo enters 2026 with record growth, profitability, and a bold roadmap, turning strong FY/25 results into a launchpad for its next expansion phase.

    HomeToGo Reveals 2025 Report & 2026 Strategy Focused on Interhome & Growth
    Foto: stock.adobe.com
    • HomeToGo exceeded its profitability targets for FY/25, with Adjusted EBITDA guidance surpassing expectations by 20% on a statutory basis (€13.2M) and 5% on a pro-forma basis (€42.0M)
    • IFRS Revenues for FY/25 reached €255.5M (+20.3% YoY statutory) and €394.3M (+2.9% YoY pro-forma), reflecting the company's expanded scale
    • The strategic roadmap for 2026 focuses on Interhome integration, M&A in HomeToGo_PRO, brand harmonization, operational excellence, and AI leadership
    • For FY/26, HomeToGo targets IFRS Revenues of €400–€410M (>55% YoY growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of €45–€47M (>240% YoY growth)
    • The company achieved a resilient Q4/25 with IFRS Revenues of €54.2M (+56.2% YoY) and a turnaround in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA to €5.8M from a loss in the previous year
    • HomeToGo’s 2025 results confirm strong growth, profitability, and successful integration of Interhome, with a focus on strategic priorities for continued expansion in 2026

    The next important date, FY 2025 & Q4 2025 Financial Results (Annual Report 2025) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,3800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    HomeToGo

    0,00 %
    -0,90 %
    -6,44 %
    -13,48 %
    -23,65 %
    -52,98 %
    -86,86 %
    -88,31 %
    ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K





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    HomeToGo Reveals 2025 Report & 2026 Strategy Focused on Interhome & Growth HomeToGo enters 2026 with record growth, profitability, and a bold roadmap, turning strong FY/25 results into a launchpad for its next expansion phase.
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