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    HELLA Powers Forward: FORVIA Achieves Strong FY 2025 Results

    In FY 2025, HELLA navigated currency headwinds yet delivered solid results, stronger cash flow, and mixed performance across its Electronics and Lighting segments.

    HELLA Powers Forward: FORVIA Achieves Strong FY 2025 Results
    Foto: creativemariolorek - stock.adobe.com
    • For FY 2025, HELLA achieved stable currency-adjusted sales of €8.0 billion, with a slight decline to €7.9 billion due to negative currency effects
    • Operating income increased to €474 million, with an operating margin of 6.0%, supported by cost management and structural improvements
    • Net cash flow rose significantly to €318 million, representing 4.0% of sales, compared to €189 million in the previous year
    • The Electronics business grew with a 4.5% sales increase to €3.4 billion, driven by radar and vehicle access systems, with operating income margin rising to 7.8%
    • The Lighting segment declined by 8.3% to €3.7 billion due to project phase-outs and market weakness, with operating income decreasing to €106 million
    • The company proposes a dividend of €0.22 per share, totaling €24 million, and expects FY 2026 currency-adjusted sales between €7.4 billion and €7.9 billion with an operating margin of 5.4% to 6.0%.

    The next important date, Annual result for the fiscal year 2025; press release, balance sheet press conference, and conference call for analysts and investors, at HELLA is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 74,05EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).


    HELLA

    -0,27 %
    -1,79 %
    -11,20 %
    -9,30 %
    -18,48 %
    -2,05 %
    +47,46 %
    +99,49 %
    +179,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A13SX22WKN:A13SX2





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    HELLA Powers Forward: FORVIA Achieves Strong FY 2025 Results In FY 2025, HELLA navigated currency headwinds yet delivered solid results, stronger cash flow, and mixed performance across its Electronics and Lighting segments.
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