SAF-HOLLAND Achieves Robust Profitability Amid Market Challenges in 2025

SAF-HOLLAND achieved group sales of EUR 1,734.4 million in 2025, a 7.6% decrease from the previous year

The adjusted EBIT margin was 9.5%, exceeding forecasts and demonstrating resilient profitability despite challenging market conditions

Result for the period attributable to shareholders was EUR 50.9 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR 1.12, down from EUR 1.70 in the previous year

Operating free cash flow was EUR 111.1 million, reflecting a decline due to lower earnings and working capital effects

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.65 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 57% and a dividend yield of 4.2% at year-end 2025

SAF-HOLLAND made significant progress in sustainability in 2025, reducing Scope 1 and 2 CO₂ emissions by 6.0% and improving safety metrics, with targets to cut emissions by 42% by 2030 and 90% by 2050

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at SAF-HOLLAND is on 19.03.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





