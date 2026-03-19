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    SAF-HOLLAND Achieves Robust Profitability Amid Market Challenges in 2025

    In 2025, SAF-HOLLAND balanced softer sales with solid margins, strong cash generation, a reliable dividend, and clear progress on its long-term sustainability goals.

    SAF-HOLLAND Achieves Robust Profitability Amid Market Challenges in 2025
    Foto: SAF Holland
    • SAF-HOLLAND achieved group sales of EUR 1,734.4 million in 2025, a 7.6% decrease from the previous year
    • The adjusted EBIT margin was 9.5%, exceeding forecasts and demonstrating resilient profitability despite challenging market conditions
    • Result for the period attributable to shareholders was EUR 50.9 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR 1.12, down from EUR 1.70 in the previous year
    • Operating free cash flow was EUR 111.1 million, reflecting a decline due to lower earnings and working capital effects
    • The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.65 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 57% and a dividend yield of 4.2% at year-end 2025
    • SAF-HOLLAND made significant progress in sustainability in 2025, reducing Scope 1 and 2 CO₂ emissions by 6.0% and improving safety metrics, with targets to cut emissions by 42% by 2030 and 90% by 2050

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at SAF-HOLLAND is on 19.03.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).


    SAF-HOLLAND

    -0,17 %
    -3,65 %
    -10,71 %
    +17,28 %
    -3,65 %
    +60,99 %
    +33,62 %
    +54,99 %
    -38,75 %
    ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00





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    SAF-HOLLAND Achieves Robust Profitability Amid Market Challenges in 2025 In 2025, SAF-HOLLAND balanced softer sales with solid margins, strong cash generation, a reliable dividend, and clear progress on its long-term sustainability goals.
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